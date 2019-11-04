Who would want to be a cat... or a dog, or a firefighter, on this (allegedly) historic day of the year?

The day when the skies and the earwaves are filled with burning money.

It is Grant Fox Day... I mean Guy Fox Day... or something like that.

A day of ignition as another year winds on through and talk and whispers of banning the explosive devices which form its foundation continue to spark... with no sign of extinguishment in sight.

I'm not sure what it is.

