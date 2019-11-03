George Foulds turns 100 today.

His secret to longevity?

"Good food and the occasional whiskey."

The 100-year-old from Hastings got his driver's licence when he was 15 and recently had it renewed for two more years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In all his years of driving he has only ever received one infringement notice, and that was four years ago, aged 96.

His son Charles said he was "most indignant" after receiving the notice.

"He got a speeding ticket four years ago. His car was acting funny, and he was most indignant on receiving the ticket," Charles said.

"Driving is his lifeline. He's on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.