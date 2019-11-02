A man who had a way of bringing life to any situation still manages to put a smile of people's faces on the day he is laid to rest.

The curtains of the Rotorua Boys' High School hall were drawn over open windows, waved slightly and offered a glimpse to the cloudless sky outside.

Although the hall could seat 450 people, it quickly became too small as hundreds came to farewell long-serving local lawyer Harry Edwards who died aged 69.

The hall was filled with people from all walks of life: judges, politicians, police officers and everyone in between ...

