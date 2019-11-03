Rotorua Lakes Council should keep a close watch on what Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is changing up around oversight of council-controlled organisations (CCOs).

Goff is planning to appoint a councillor to each of their CCOs after reviews which could also see them downsized to make them more responsive to communities.

There are currently 14 board members across three Rotorua CCOs, one obvious diversity issue which springs to mind is that only two of these 14 members are women.

Numerous studies show a positive correlation between women in leadership and business performance - seeing elected members appointed to observer roles on behalf of the community could help two-fold.

While there is absolutely a place for subject matter experts to be appointed to boards, seeing as the boards are ultimately responsible to our community - it's only fair that someone elected from our community to represent us, represents us on the boards.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua



Medicine for Tama

Tama Hubbard ( Local News, October 31 ) needs funded medicine in order to stay alive.

Tama is a toddler, unable to work and earn enough - his parents likewise do not have the money to help him.

New Zealand is spending millions of dollars buying back legal weapons owned by legal Kiwis for some reason - that is very difficult to understand.

All I know is that something is terribly, terribly wrong with our thinking in New Zealand.

My dear friend Todd McClay, you are an honest, caring Member of Parliament, would you take up the cudgel with this cockeyed government and help us get funding for this poor child before it is too late for him?

Jim Adams

Rotorua

