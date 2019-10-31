COMMENT

As the dust settles on the local body elections it's clear that despite the best efforts of Local Government NZ's "pro-vote" campaign citizens continue to shy away from exercising their mandate, with the national turnout down to just 41.4 per cent.

With a few exceptions, generally because of significant "big issues" - such as in Napier where exactly half the electors voted (up 6.1 per cent) - most cities and districts had a lesser turnout.

The overall vote fell in Hastings by 3.1 per cent, CHB by 8.1 per cent, and in Wairoa by a whopping 13.5 per cent.

