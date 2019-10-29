On Sunday, we took a stroll down to the Rotorua Lakefront and came away with a positive feel.

Families relaxing on the grass, numerous tourists doing what tourists do, with phones out taking photos.

Children making full use of the volcanic playground with space and car parking for all. Such a happy atmosphere, with everything working so well.

So one has to ask, why oh why do we have to rip all this up on the eve of the summer season?

Frustrating that this totally unnecessary revamp is on our council's agenda, when so many other parts of our city

Māori are already extremely well-represented

