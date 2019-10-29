On Sunday, we took a stroll down to the Rotorua Lakefront and came away with a positive feel.

Families relaxing on the grass, numerous tourists doing what tourists do, with phones out taking photos.

Children making full use of the volcanic playground with space and car parking for all. Such a happy atmosphere, with everything working so well.

So one has to ask, why oh why do we have to rip all this up on the eve of the summer season?

Frustrating that this totally unnecessary revamp is on our council's agenda, when so many other parts of our city are in more urgent need of attention.

Brian and Ngaire Holden

Springfield



Māori are already extremely well-represented

I agree with Mike McVicker ( Letters, October 24 ) that we need to look again at having an unelected, paid Te Arawa Standing Committee sitting around the council table with voting rights.

Māori are already extremely well-represented on council. In 2015, when the Te Arawa Standing Committee was agreed, the ratepayer cost was to be $120,000 per year - increasing to $250,000 in election years.

I have no idea what the Standing Committee is presently costing.

(Abridged)

Sylvia Phillips,

Lynmore

