I am concerned at the large amount of money that is being spent to keep murderers in prison.

After completing their sentence many are freed, albeit on parole.

Their victims, many of whom died painful deaths, will never be free or return to see their loved ones who are still paying the price and will do so for the rest of their lives,

Free-thinking NZ gone

