I am concerned at the large amount of money that is being spent to keep murderers in prison.

After completing their sentence many are freed, albeit on parole.

Their victims, many of whom died painful deaths, will never be free or return to see their loved ones who are still paying the price and will do so for the rest of their lives, for the murderer's crimes.

Their pain will last for ever as will the loss of a mother to her child or even the senseless slaughter of a child to their family.



This money could be spent on all the medicines that law-abiding citizens need to help heal cancers, heart and kidney problems, etc.

Some of these sufferers are small children who have been diagnosed with cancers and other life-threatening or incurable diseases.



I believe we should bring back the death penalty. (Abridged)

D Warner

Pāpāmoa



Free-thinking NZ gone



Listen up, Andrew Hollis.

The days of having the freedom to say what you think and being accepted are gone.

It's only minority groups that have that liberty now.

Communist control of New Zealand is arriving a lot sooner than expected.



Stan Young

Pāpāmoa Beach

