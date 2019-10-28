On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Them and the witches and the elves and the goblins and once there was even a kid with Mickey Mouse ears on...so I guess the whole concept had bewildered him.
This Halloween thing, which emerges every October 31, is now one of those annual events which has staked a place with kids in the way Christmas and Easter (eggs and buns) has.
And like those occasions it has also staked a sound place upon the advertising landscape because if you want the kids to look like a skeleton or a goblin or whatever then you're not likely to try and create something out of crepe paper, paint and an old sheet or two...you'll head for the store with windows filled with such eerie attire.
On the history front, this event was never intended to be what it has morphed into today.
It emerged about 2000 years ago as a Celtic celebration of the dead.
A blend of honouring those passed and timing it to coincide with the time of harvests.