It is the time of the year when the witches and evil elves and whatever go a-wandering...with little bags and baskets in hands.

A-wandering the land and a-knocking on the doors to seek anything with (they hope) sugar and chocolate in it.

Yep, it's edging toward Halloween, which has become like an out-take of The Simpsons over the past few years as this slice of Americana bites deeper year after year...like a vampire.

And through the years we've had a few vampires come to the door in search of sustenance to give them strength to get to the next doorstep.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.