I learned the hard way my neighbour bought a rooster.

I returned from holiday earlier this month and woke to an unmistakable "cock-a-doodle-doo" ringing out from next door.

It was with sad irony I'd spent my holiday next to a chicken and rooster coop and looked forward to never hearing that morning chorus again.

However, while the new rooster song was not welcomed, I couldn't begrudge my neighbour. We are both rural and farm noises such as roosters, chainsaws and dogs are all part of where we live. Such is life.

So it was with some bewilderment I read complaints about the noise of a concert at Mount Maunganui's Soper Reserve this week. Rap star Tyga was in town.

Soper Reserve is also known as Brewers' Field because of its frequent concerts held next to the former Brewers' Bar (now Rising Tide) in the Mount's industrial area.

Concerts at this location are as much a part of Mount Maunganui summer as having a waffle icecream cone at the base of Mauao. Complaining about them is like moving to the beach and whinging about sand.

Tyga performs at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The complaints reminded me of residents concerned at One Love or Bay Dreams noise.

One Avenues resident I interviewed at the time also complained that police blocked Cameron Rd to allow the huge crowd of One Love attendees to cross safely. He had to detour down Willow St and said the concert should have been held elsewhere. In my opinion, that's classic Nimbyism.

What such complainants seem to ignore is the incredible boost to the local economy, let alone the vibrancy and life such events bring to the city. Let's face it, Tauranga still struggles to shake the title of God's Waiting Room.

Each person at the rap concert this week would have bought a ticket, probably bought drinks and food as well, possibly merchandise. The people working the event will be paid and even those fringe businesses such as taxi cabs or Ubers will have earned money ferrying people home.

Growing up in Rotorua, my family would regularly hear the sound of stockcars revving around the track at Paradise Valley, kilometres away. While watching TV, we would often hear rugby being held at the International Stadium coming through the windows.

When I flatted in Mount Maunganui, I'd go to sleep listening to rides at the summer fair, or the thrum of trains travelling to and from the port.

Such noises are part of life. They are part of living in a thriving community and a society where people enjoy events and each other.

People need to look beyond their own backyard. A one-off concert at a well-known entertainment venue "on a school night" isn't going to kill anyone.

If you don't agree, move. Don't ruin it for the rest of us.