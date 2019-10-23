Many were thrilled to hear beats from American rap star Tyga echo through Mount Maunganui this week. However, others were not so happy.

A social media post had one woman express her outrage that a "very loud rap gig" could take place on council land on a "school night".

Tyga was performing at Soper Reserve, next to Rising Tide, on Wednesday night as part of for Hip Hop in the Park, a concert co-organised by local event organiser Pato Alvarez.

The woman said back in the day residents would get a letter underlining when concerts would be and when they would finish.

Shipping containers would also be erected on the edge of the council park to "cut down the thumping bass of the music," she said.

Many others on the post shared a similar view saying things like "I called noise control... my house was vibrating!" and "it will be a grumpy start tomorrow".

Soper Reserve in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Others were on the other end of the scale, thinking the concert was all in good fun.

One man asked the people to "stop being wet blankets" as the park had been having gigs for the years. He claimed people complaining was what got the New Year's celebrations cancelled.

Another woman said, "please don't turn our buzzing little town into a retirement village again".

The line-up for the event also included New Zealand acts Melodownz, LMC, Poetik, Zww, Raka and Kid Rey.

Tauranga City Council has been approached for comment.