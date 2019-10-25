Earlier this week the business centre of Napier was abuzz with crowds enjoying White Night.

Inspired by Nuit Blanche in Paris, this event is part of a global undertaking with many countries around the world participating with their own version of White Night. The aim of White Night is to make arts and culture accessible to everyone.

This is the third year White Night has been held in Napier, and is clearly on a growing trajectory with bigger numbers attending and more to see each year.

Huge crowds were out enjoying the evening, centred around the cultural quarter of Napier.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.