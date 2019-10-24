Another sad litter letter in Tuesday's Daily Post (Letters, October 22).

Recently a letter in the Herald, signed by children, wondered why they found Singapore relatively litter-free. The reason is that Singaporeans have a pride in and respect for their country.

Not all New Zealanders have this. The problem is how to instil it when so many don't care.

We had a whole lorry-load of rubbish dumped outside our place one night recently.

Richard Kean

Ngongotahā



Pine nuts do well

Interesting work on edible nuts (News, October 18).

Pine nuts do well in this area. I would have thought Scion might use their existing expertise there.

Would pecan nuts thrive? Bought ones are always a bit rancid.

Valerie Packham

Rotorua



Correction

Correction to a letter published yesterday: Ynys Fraser is aged 102.



