Margaret Merton, 86, never met her great-great-grandmother Georgiana Tatham, but she did enough research on her to feel great love for the woman everyone fondly referred to as "Georgy".

This Labour weekend between 60 and 70 descendants of Georgina will pay a tribute to her, 150 years after her death, at the Te Aute Cemetery - sometimes called Pukehou Church Cemetery.

The cemetery is located in a private field on Boundary Rd in Central Hawke's Bay.

The tribute will be special celebration of the life of Georgiana, buried in 1859 aged 48, as the first European woman buried in the

