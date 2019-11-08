Rotorua is known to many as a mountain biking mecca and the Whakarewarewa Forest is a destination two-wheeled nomads across the world are drawn to. But visitors to the breathtaking forest did not always have well-maintained and easy access to the trails. One of the key players in turning it into the haven it is now known as was Southstar Shuttles director and founder Jeff Carter. After 13 years, Carter is reluctantly taking a step back. Cira Olivier reports.

People who bought bus passes from Whakarewarewa Forest's shuttle operator could have less than a month to use them before they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.