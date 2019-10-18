As winter sport winds down and summer sports wind up, we have entered a key juncture point between many of our major codes.

It can be a tricky time for kids and their parents, with sometimes difficult and competing choices to be made between ongoing training camps with the winter sport vs the start of the summer sports activities.

Sport NZ and the five major sporting codes did a great job with their recent roll out of key messages supporting youth development and this transition from winter into summer sport is a key first milestone for those messages to be

