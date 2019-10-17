Napier City Council's community housing tenants were sent into heart flutters by a brochure telling them rent increases were coming, in one case by more than 70 per cent.

But once worried tenants spoke to council staff, it became clear that subsidies would be applied, and after all the sums had been done none were likely to be paying more than 30 per cent of their income.

Wellesley Rd tenant and experienced campaigner Denise Woodhams pays $196.10 a week and became worried when she received a letter on Monday advising her the rent would increase to $340.40 from next week.

