It's hard to know quite how to interpret the results of the local elections across Hawke's Bay, except to say folk in different towns seem to have very different ways of looking at things.

In Napier voters clearly plumped for change, with the majority of those elected campaigning on issues the outgoing council was perceived to have failed at, such as the site of a new swimming pool and the state of the city's water infrastructure.

That turnout jumped to 50 per cent – nearly a national high – shows how motivated Napierites were to put their council house in order, and good on them for the democratic lesson.

It'll be intriguing to see how much the new council looks to rein in CEO Wayne Jack's aggressive autocratic style. I predict an uneasy time for that relationship.

Meanwhile in Hastings the mayor and all incumbent councillors (excepting Flaxmere's Jacoby Poulain) were safely returned, despite most having been in charge through the fatal Havelock North gastro crisis and the ludicrous (and expensive) Te Mata track debacle.

Following on from former mayor Lawrence Yule's successful tilt at Parliament even while the ink was still drying on the gastro inquiry, it's hard not to conclude Hastings likes to reward poor performance.

Perhaps voters feel so sorry for these folk they opt to reassure them? Or are so apathetic – only 43 per cent voted, after all – that those who bothered simply ticked names they recognised and went back to watching Married at First Sight NZ.

The regional council result is even more bemusing. In Hastings the most diligent councillor, Tom Belford, was dumped and replaced with former National MP Craig Foss who in my view was insipid as an MP.

While Napier voters embraced a Maori woman – a big tick for change and diversity – in Hinewai Ormsby, they sidelined Paul Bailey, the only incumbent to fight tooth and nail to try to retain Napier Port in full public ownership, replacing him with lawyer Martin Williams, a key adviser on the failed Ruataniwha dam project which wasted $20 million.

Mixed messages? Very.

Even when you run the party political tape over it, there's no clear pattern; for example Foss may have attracted the Havvers National voters, but Rick Barker, who topped the Hastings poll, is solidly Labour.

Personality of course plays a part, arguably moreso in local body elections than Parliamentary ones, and to be fair while I'm sad for the region to lose their expertise, my opinion is both Tom and Paul could come across as abrasive and a bit patronising at times – and voters are quick to seize on such "black marks" and hold it against you.

Up against vapid smiles with no obvious taint, the public's fickleness comes through.

And as much as I'm all for openness and straight-shooting in politicians, as often as not that gets them shot in turn – which unfortunately seems to be the case, here.

Still, overall the HBRC make-up should – judging by their campaign-trail promises – see the status quo more-or-less maintained. Jerf van Beek in Ngaruroro and Will Foley in CHB might be expected to back the previous ruling majority, while Charles Lambert (provisionally elected in Wairoa, replacing former chairman and dam proponent Fenton Wilson) is a bit of a wild card.

It'll be interesting to see how the backroom deals pan out at the inaugural meeting on Wednesday 30th – but it wouldn't surprise me to see Rex Graham challenged for the chairmanship.

However, despite local interest being somewhat heightened, when under a third of voters vote in our major metropolis clearly our democratic process is effectively broken. That is what most needs to change.

Bruce Bisset is a freelance writer and poet. Views expressed are the writer's opinion and not the newspaper's.