Mechanical engineering emerges as new demand hotbed for jobs in the trades

New Zealand needs more than 8000 new mechanical engineering apprentices to meet the industry's demand over the next five years. In Auckland alone, more than 3000 people are needed, while there are 110 mechanical engineering vacancies in Hawke's Bay.

"The mechanical engineering sector, like all engineering sectors, is in growth mode, which makes it an exciting sector to be part of. There is significant demand for skilled labour for both new roles and replacement or succession roles," industry training organisation (ITO) Competenz chief executive, Fiona Kingsford said.

