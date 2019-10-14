So our re-elected mayor is going to turn the sod at the lakefront in her first few days.

Does this now mean the lakefront will join the museum and the performing arts centre in being fenced off over the busy summer tourist season?

Ross Allen

Rotorua



People should stop playing the blame game

I went on the local march through town, and yes I wore synthetic clothes and had a plastic drink bottle in my pack.

Young people are in a fight for their very existence.

Forget about the details and focus on the big picture. Especially old people who have had their time in the sun.

The times, they are a-changing.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

