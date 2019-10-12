One of the new Hawke's Bay Regional Councillors says Saturday's results show people were unhappy with the way the region was being run, but the current chairman says the image of a divided council is wrong.

Former Tukituki MP for National, Craig Foss, has won a spot on the table based on progress results, unseating incumbent Tom Belford in the process.

Foss, who ran on the slogan "the right balance," said the council should be a board of nine individuals, rather than having a "us versus them" mentality around the table.

"It's not the parliamentary debating chamber for goodness sake,"

