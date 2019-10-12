On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
One of the new Hawke's Bay Regional Councillors says Saturday's results show people were unhappy with the way the region was being run, but the current chairman says the image of a divided council is wrong.
Former Tukituki MP for National, Craig Foss, has won a spot on the table based on progress results, unseating incumbent Tom Belford in the process.
Foss, who ran on the slogan "the right balance," said the council should be a board of nine individuals, rather than having a "us versus them" mentality around the table.
"It's not the parliamentary debating chamber for goodness sake,"Foss said.
The current chairman of the regional council, Rex Graham, said the perception of the council being divided was inaccurate.
The regional council was often perceived as having two groups, one colloquially known as "The Romans," made up of Graham, Rick Barker, Neil Kirton, Tom Belford and Peter Beaven with Paul Bailey also a friend of the group.
The divide formed over the Ruataniwha Dam scheme, the so-called Romans winning power in 2016 on an anti-dam platform.
Graham said, excluding the dam, the council was united on many issues, but was also able to handle disagreement.