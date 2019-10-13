It was an election of change in Napier, with the former mayor and five councillors all leaving their roles, meaning new faces around the table.

Based on progress results from Saturday, those new faces will be Hayley Browne in Ahuriri, Sally Crown and Greg Mawson in Nelson Park, and Ronda Chrystal and Nigel Simpson in Taradale.

Some of the results are close; there are fewer than 100 votes between incumbent Ahuriri councillor Keith Price and James Crow.

In Nelson Park fewer than 100 votes separate Greg Mawson from both Will Jenkins and Chris Stewart.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former naval officer Hayley Browne, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.