It was an election of change in Napier, with the former mayor and five councillors all leaving their roles, meaning new faces around the table.

Based on progress results from Saturday, those new faces will be Hayley Browne in Ahuriri, Sally Crown and Greg Mawson in Nelson Park, and Ronda Chrystal and Nigel Simpson in Taradale.

Some of the results are close; there are fewer than 100 votes between incumbent Ahuriri councillor Keith Price and James Crow.

In Nelson Park fewer than 100 votes separate Greg Mawson from both Will Jenkins and Chris Stewart.

Former naval officer Hayley Browne, who won 2561 votes, said she was happy with the result, and excited for the new role.

"I'm looking forward to working with all the other councillors, there are some really neat people elected."

Sally Crown is one of the new faces on Napier City Council. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said long term issues for her include the city's water supply, as well as infrastructure management.

"I'm looking forward to getting my head around the strategy for the maintenance of our infrastructure and making sure it's in line with the expectations people have for the quality of services we deliver."

In the short term, she was planning to push for council meetings to be live-streamed, and for better traffic management around Port Ahuriri School.

"There is no pedestrian crossing there for the kids, and it's a really dangerous road."

Another new face, Sally Crown in Nelson Park, said she was really excited by the group who had been elected.

"It seems like a really well-rounded and balanced team."

She said she while out door-knocking one of the key features was residents not feeling heard by the council, something she hoped to change.

"I think that's a real key thing for me."

Maxine Boag has been elected to her fifth term on council. Photo / Warren Buckland

Councillor Maxine Boag, who has just been elected to her fifth term, said the new councillors would bring fresh ideas to the table, as well as bringing more diversity, especially age diversity.

"There is definitely quite a cohort of younger councillors, with three women in their 30s now, Annette (Brosnan), Sally and Hayley."

"I think its given us more diversity, age wise, as well as the skills an experience people are bring to the table."