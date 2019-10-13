On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Former naval officer Hayley Browne, whowon 2561 votes, said she was happy with the result, and excited for the new role.
"I'm looking forward to working with all the other councillors, there are some really neat people elected."
She said long term issues for her include the city's water supply, as well as infrastructure management.
"I'm looking forward to getting my head around the strategy for the maintenance of our infrastructure and making sure it's in line with the expectations people have for the quality of services we deliver."
In the short term, she was planning to push for council meetings to be live-streamed, and for better traffic management around Port Ahuriri School.
"There is no pedestrian crossing there for the kids, and it's a really dangerous road."
Another new face, Sally Crown in Nelson Park, said she was really excited by the group who had been elected.
"It seems like a really well-rounded and balanced team."