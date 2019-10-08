On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
As of Monday, only 17.2 per cent of Tauranga City Council electors had returned their ballot papers, compared with 19.1 per cent at the same point in the 2016 election.
In Rotorua, it was 20.8 per cent compared with 2016's 24.7 per cent, and the Western Bay had 20.8 compared with 23.2 per cent.
With four days left to vote, all had a way to go to match their total returns in 2016: Tauranga 38 per cent, Rotorua 46 per cent, Western Bay 38.4 per cent.
Nationwide, the voter turnout in 2016 was 42 per cent. Lampp said this time, it was unlikely to get above 40 per cent.
"There are a number of factors why people may have delayed voting but I expect there will be a surge in voting in the next few days," Lampp said.
"There are some good candidates standing for the council, including the mayoralty and maybe some people are having a hard time deciding who to vote for. Plus our postal voting system does not help matters," he said.
Lampp said international research revealed online voting made a difference.
"There is no silver bullet [for increasing voter participation] but research shows after two or three election cycles the volume of votes does start to increase as people become more confident with the online system," he said.