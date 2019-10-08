Most people live largely unaffected by methamphetamine.

However this invasive drug is leaving an increasingly big trail of broken individuals, relationships and families.

The excellent Our People feature article by Jill Nicholas on October 5 highlighted the addictive nature of meth.

Kevin Hollingsworth's life spiralled downwards over many years until he came close to rock bottom. The fact he had the strength to beat the drug, get qualifications and become a clinical practitioner and addiction counsellor is a credit to him.

Sadly, such a satisfactory outcome is not the lot of thousands of meth users around the country.

The Our People article and others highlighting the scourge of meth should be made compulsory reading in the nation's high schools.

Simon Earle

Rotorua



Sticking point in debate



Congratulations on Samantha Olley's well-balanced article on the abortion bill ( News, October 5 ), although it did miss an item that many consider to be a sticking point in the whole debate.

Namely the proposal that while the pregnant person can self-refer for an abortion up to 20 weeks' gestation, they need the agreement of only one medical professional to proceed with an abortion for up to full term, nine months.

Full term was consistently denied by pro-abortion people during their campaign and led me to organise, on behalf of Right to Life NZ, a petition against full-term abortions, signed by more than 15,000 signatories and duly presented to Parliament when submissions were invited.

In the light of the pressure for "after-birth" abortions, and even infanticide, now being exerted in countries that have already liberalised abortion up to full term, it's important all New Zealanders understand just where the Government's naive plan to decriminalise abortion is taking us.

Don Brebner

Voice for Life (BOP) Charitable Trust

