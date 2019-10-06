Rubbish around city a shock for students

We are two Year 6 students who are writing to complain about the amount of rubbish all over Whanganui. Our class went to Springvale Park as part of Clean New Zealand Week. We picked up a huge amount of rubbish. Our rubbish bags were overflowing.

We are so angry at the amount of rubbish we found. It was disgusting but we were generous and cleaned up the Springvale area for our community. Luckily we were wearing gloves. We felt sick and disappointed. It was so bad. How would the rubbish feel. If they

