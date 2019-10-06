Water museum last thing we need?

A water museum is the last thing people in Hastings and Havelock North (not to mention Napier) need or want.

The irony of such a ludicrous proposal, given recent tragic events, seems to have escaped the authors of this potential folly.

How fortuitous it was, given the upcoming elections, that details of this project leaked (no pun intended). This is yet another example of councillors and chief executives grossly neglecting their knitting.

They should instead get on with providing clean and reliable water for ratepayers, and cease talking nonsense about such vanity projects being financed from sources other than rates.

We all know who pays the interest on the loans and how finger-in-the air estimates turn into massive cost overruns when public spending is involved.

If these people don't get back to the core business, they deserve the fate of all fossils. I will be the first to put in a few bucks towards a museum to preserve them as a lesson for future generations.

Brian Mackie

Napier

Focus on the water's source

Hastings District Council must safeguard our water supply. It is appalling that the council feels free to risk the safety of our aquifer and dismissive of DHB concerns regarding E. coli levels in Lowe's Pit.

The current focus on "Water Central" would be better directed at protecting the water's source.

Relying on the water's chlorination is a poor excuse for what looks like negligence.

Glennis Moriarty

Hastings

Janet Wilson writes that the leaked water proposal has shown HDC's true colours.

Museum reveals true colours

Sandra Hazlehurst and her council cronies have now shown their true colours.

Having tried to cover up their vanity project, the Water Museum, until after residents had voted, now, at ratepayers' expense, Ms Hazlehurst has decided Hastings will hold its own witch-hunt for the leaker, using endless self-serving justification and entitlement as the reasons for it.

Why doesn't this council try instead to deliver clean, safe water to those they serve, rather than building monuments to themselves?

Janet Wilson

Te Awanga

Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg should be championed, not chastised, says Marek Plesner.

Admire - not admonish - Greta's courage

It is a shame that people like John Denton feel the need to lambast and belittle Greta Thunberg.

I too am more than three times her age, but despite my own polluting ways, feel upset at the state of things.

As people like John and I get older and more comfortable and our own looming demise comes into view, it is easy to dismiss young people and future issues as petty and irrelevant.

It is precisely that complacency that has got us to the situation we are in now, where our whole environment is threatened.

We do have rapidly increasing temperatures and ice melt, you only have to look at our own receding glaciers as proof of that John.

They are receding as fast as my own hair line.

We will soon have as much plastic in our oceans as fish.

We must not deny, sit back and malign young people with courage like Greta.

We should be brave enough to allow our government to push though changes for the sake of future generations, not just Greta's.

Marek Plesner

Napier