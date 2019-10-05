It's official, the Bay of Plenty Steamers will play a home semifinal in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship.

An emphatic 46-10 win over the Manawatu Turbos at the Tauranga Domain yesterday, part of a doubleheader with the Bay of Plenty Volcanix, has put them far enough ahead of third-placed Otago to ensure a top-two finish.

READ MORE:
Mitre 10 Cup: Bay of Plenty vs Manawatu - Steamers focused on task at hand
Bay of Plenty Steamers squad named for 2019 Mitre 10 Cup
Premium - Bay of Plenty Steamers hammer Hawke's Bay in Tauranga
Bay of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.