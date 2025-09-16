Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Junior rugby festival brings 120 teams, 10,000 supporters and zero-waste to Taupō

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

The New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival will see 120 teams from NZ and Australia gather in Taupō. Photo / Adventure Lens NZ

The New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival will see 120 teams from NZ and Australia gather in Taupō. Photo / Adventure Lens NZ

A junior rugby takeover with 120 teams and more than 10,000 supporters is on its way to Taupō.

Running for 14 years, the New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival by Global Games has grown into the country’s largest junior rugby event.

The event makes young players feel like

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save