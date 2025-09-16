The New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival will see 120 teams from NZ and Australia gather in Taupō. Photo / Adventure Lens NZ
A junior rugby takeover with 120 teams and more than 10,000 supporters is on its way to Taupō.
Running for 14 years, the New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival by Global Games has grown into the country’s largest junior rugby event.
The event makes young players feel like“Super Rugby stars” for a weekend, festival founder Tyrone Campbell says.
The festival draws players aged 8 to 13 from across Aotearoa and Australia. In past years, sides have travelled from the United States, South Africa, Japan and France.
Campbell said while most children might never pull on a professional jersey, the festival gave them their “moment to shine” and a chance to create “pretty awesome” lifelong memories with friends and whānau.
For many, it was their first time leaving home, made possible by months of fundraising through sausage sizzles, wood chopping and car washes.
Each team was paired with a “buddy club” from another region or country, encouraged to support one another, share kai and exchange gifts. Campbell said the system and the overall tournament brought families together “in a world where so much pulls us apart”.
Rotorua’s Marist St Michaels are returning, as they have every year since the festival began, sending four teams across the under-10 to under-13 grades.
Club coach and junior board secretary Jill Dinniss said that each year “the vibe was incredible” and the kids were left feeling “empowered”.
Dinniss said players were always pooled with teams of similar ability, so even after a tough season, they arrived to play competitive games. With weight-restricted and open grades, no player was turned away.
“I don’t think a single person has ever said it wasn’t worth the effort or the cost,” Dinniss said.
Sustainability was also at the core of the event. After 2019, when skip bins overflowed with rubbish, Campbell said he had felt “embarrassed”.
Organisers partnered with Queenstown-based group Without Waste to make this year’s festival zero-waste, diverting more than 90% of waste from landfill. Teams sorted their waste, vendors used compostable packaging, and single-use cups were banned.
Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said the festival was one of the district’s biggest events, delivering a major economic boost.
“We love the excitement and vibrancy it brings to our district,” Trewavas said. Local supermarkets, motels, campgrounds and hostels were among the main beneficiaries.
Trewavas praised organisers for their waste-free commitment, supporting the council’s push to reduce landfill and eliminate single-use items.
Sport had an “amazing ability” to bring people together, Trewavas said, and this festival was a “wonderful example of that connection in practice”.
The four-day festival opens with a ceremony at Owen Delany Park tomorrow before games begin on Friday. Matches, buddy team activities and community events run through the weekend, closing with a prizegiving on Sunday.
