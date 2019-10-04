This photo is of what appears to be an Anzac Day parade on Heretaunga St East, around 1937, near the intersection of Hastings St South.

The two-storeyed wooden building across Hastings St shown in the photo is a grocery store and now forms part of the Hastings City New World carpark.

The first set of buildings on the left of the photo which contains Chas Bone plumbers, fish and chip shop and grocery are situated in a temporary building erected after the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake. The original brick buildings were damaged beyond repair. At the immediate left of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.