Why does this council always want to undo everything that has been done?

The fully covered square in the centre of town that provided shade and seating and a community office and no through traffic is gone. Now we have seats in full sun and four-way traffic that never seems to know who to give way to.

Cycle lanes built with not very much of our money and with not very much thought into them. It should have gone straight through on Haupapa St from the police station to Kuirau Park and not in and out of our main streets and having to criss-cross all the roads.

Now the council wants to get rid of these and put in more three-lane parking streets which really are a pain to drive down especially as many people drive larger vehicles that are very difficult to navigate through these narrow streets.

Don't you realise e-bikes are now the best-selling bikes and these are just the bikes that we will want to come to town on for breakfast or lunch and now you are saying we don't want these in town as you want more parking for all the empty shops.

Please make up your minds.

David Parker

Lynmore



Transport solutions needed

I moved to Rotorua from Auckland about three years ago because I really liked what was available here - the list of positives for me goes on and on.

When looking for a place to live, I quickly concluded that the eastern suburbs were not for me as the single transport corridor has problems and forms a pinch-point. The same goes for the area to the city's west.

The intense debate about four-laning and roundabout design leading up to the elections is at best only tinkering. The basic problem is the lack of alternative transport corridors solely controlled by Rotorua City.

Future proofing for Rotorua must include gaining control of and providing transport corridors that can adapt to the changing needs of Rotorua residents.

I am looking to vote for candidates who are mindful of issues that extend further into the future.

Douglas Paterson

Springfield

