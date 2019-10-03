Why does this council always want to undo everything that has been done?

The fully covered square in the centre of town that provided shade and seating and a community office and no through traffic is gone. Now we have seats in full sun and four-way traffic that never seems to know who to give way to.

Cycle lanes built with not very much of our money and with not very much thought into them. It should have gone straight through on Haupapa St from the police station to Kuirau Park and not in and out of our main streets

Transport solutions needed

