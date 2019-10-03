On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
By the time you read this, I will be snugly ensconced in the midst of Extinction Rebellion's climate camp near Wellington, preparing for a major civil disruption in the capital on Monday morning.
Well, at least I hope I'll be snug, since the weather's not looking too flash – and who knows how it may change, or how quickly, these days?
Which is, of course, the main reason we're taking action. Like it or not – and I know most people don't like it, but hey, them's the facts – we're in a climate and ecological crisis which has progressed to emergency status.
Meaning, we're out of time. All the pussyfooting and duck-shovelling and other forms of procrastination that have resulted in things getting so much worse since the first World Climate Conference, back in 1979, put this issue on the news pages has wasted two whole generations' worth of effort that should have gone into making things better.
And now the doomsday clock has struck midnight, and STILL our "leaders" refuse to hear it chiming.
That's why we're rebelling. Why we are taking action in ways that may disrupt people's lives and even dismay sympathisers.
Because everyone needs to get it. We do not have 12 years or five years to save the world if we can; we have to act NOW.
In saying that, we're not terrorists. We are fundamentally non-violent in our approach and in our actions, and we will not compromise that stance because it is the way we believe the world needs to be.
But equally we will not stand passively by and watch disaster unfold without raising the alarm. Without doing something to wake our fellow citizens up to the fact the government – of every stripe – has consistently refused to address this crisis with the gravity and unswerving attention it requires.