By the time you read this, I will be snugly ensconced in the midst of Extinction Rebellion's climate camp near Wellington, preparing for a major civil disruption in the capital on Monday morning.

Well, at least I hope I'll be snug, since the weather's not looking too flash – and who knows how it may change, or how quickly, these days?

Which is, of course, the main reason we're taking action. Like it or not – and I know most people don't like it, but hey, them's the facts – we're in a climate and ecological crisis which has progressed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.