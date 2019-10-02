Sitting in second place on the Mitre 10 Cup Championship table with six wins from eight games, there is little doubt the Steamers have been doing the mahi this season.

With two round robin games to go, they will be hoping to get the treats come playoff time and on Tuesday they had a visit from social media and television star William Waiirua.

Waiirua is doing a tour of the provinces for Sky Sport show Kick-Off and joined the Steamers during a gym session in Mount Maunganui. While the players went about their business, he used his unique sense of humour to "boost morale, okay yeah?".

Dressed as his alter ego Terry "The Tornado" Tamati, Waiirua had the team in fits of laughter as he roamed the gym, cracking jokes and showing particular interest in any exercise which involved the thrusting of hips - one of his specialities.

"I'm here giving the Bay of Plenty boys a bit of a morale boost and giving them some different techniques. I didn't have to tweak too much, the boys are looking really good, but I added a bit of an unorthodox flavour.

William Waiirua (right) gets up close and personal with Hoani Matenga during a Bay of Plenty Steamers gym session. Photo / George Novak

"I've been around Southland, Manawatu and here - I'm off to Northland next week. The Steamers are on fire this year, you can't beat that, unreal. I actually looked deep within myself and I didn't really need to be here but everyone needs a bit of a change and some different flavours coming in."

Bay of Plenty Rugby men's head strength and conditioning trainer Thomas Stebbing said Waiirua brought good energy to the session.

"He's a positive dude and it's good to have something different, a different voice in the gym and at training. Most of our boys are from the era where Willie Waiirua's a bit of a figure in their social media life so it was quite cool that he was here, mixing with the boys."

William Waiiru used his unique motivational methods to boost morale at a Steamers gym session on Tuesday. Photo / George Novak

Stebbing said the aim of the gym session was to do everything possible to ensure the players' bodies were able to play as much rugby as possible.

"Whatever we can do to help supplement that, whether it's getting them stronger, faster, fitter, leaner, whatever that looks like. The main goal is to get them playing rugby, get them to a load where they're not getting injured but they are getting better throughout the season."

Steamers midfielder Matthew Skipwith-Garland said it was good for the players, at this point of the season, to be able to have a laugh with Waiirua.

"That's kind of what we needed at the start of the day, he definitely boosted morale. At the business end of the season we still want to enjoy our time here so having William here to day was a nice surprise."

William Waiirua helps Steamers lock Alex Ainley with a warm up. Photo / George Novak

Skipwith-Garland has been one half of a lethal midfield combination with second five Chase Tiatia in recent weeks and was enjoying his rugby after missing much of last season with injury.

"I'm loving it at the moment, this combo with Chase is definitely a bit different from last season but we're finding our feet and enjoying ourselves at the same time. [Playing outside Tiatia is] unreal. Some of the set-piece moves are just give it to Chase, let him have a go and we just wait until he's ready to pass it."

Waiirua has captured social media audiences in the last two years with his popular catchphrases, dance moves and futuristic eyewear. He also competed on the 2019 edition of Dancing with the Stars.

William Waiirua gives the Steamers squad a pep talk. Photo / George Novak

It has been a rapid rise to fame for the charismatic lad from Feilding and it all started with posting cheeky videos on Snapchat while working as a youth worker at Child, Youth and Family Department now called Oranga Tamariki.

He said his mission was "to always give my breast and spread Waiirua (the Māori word for spirit and soul)". His is a journey of love, fun, laughter and empowering people to be comfortable in their own skin.

"It's always been a dream, this is what I love doing - joking around on a fulltime basis is pretty fun. I get to go around and do some fun content, play around with the boys. These boys enjoy it too, which is awesome.

"It would be a bit harder if the boys didn't want to get involved. Luckily, everyone doesn't mind a guy with a luscious mullet and long moustache coming in and doing his thing."

Kick-Off screens on Sky Sport 1 at 9.25pm tonight.