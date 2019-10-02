COMMENT

It's been almost five days since Daylight Saving so cruelly robbed us of an hour of sleep.

I'm still struggling to get to sleep at a normal time and even more so to wake up when my alarm says it's 6am. I know it's really the old 5am.

But just how much longer does that get to be an excuse?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was easily an excuse on Monday. And it was for everyone in my partner's office. He was five minutes late to work on Monday and was still the first person there!

Tuesday was just as much of a

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.