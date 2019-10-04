The lush green runways and aircraft parking spots by the coast and rivers of Awatoto are the envy of a great many aero modelling clubs throughout the country — although the flight crew who make up Model Flying Hawke's Bay have had their damp moments.

Such as when the whole site was submerged by floodwaters a couple of years back.

"We do in effect live in a drain," was how club president Lance Hickey put it.

"We do have to contend with some flooding, mostly minor incursions of water, but occasionally more severe with the resultant silt drop and damage

