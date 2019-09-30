Whether Dannevirke's Carnegie buildings are preserved and repurposed or restored to their original purpose as a library doesn't matter - what does is that they are saved.

This was the message from photographer and writer Mickey Smith who had flown down from Auckland to address a meeting hosted by Dannevirke's Friends of Carnegie to kick off a campaign to save Dannevirke's Carnegie Centre which was built in 1908.

In introducing Smith Bob Dresser explained that the Friends of the Library was formed to save the Carnegie Centre.

"It is owned by Tararua District Council and has been designated earthquake-prone. The

