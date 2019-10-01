OUR TREASURES

Whangārei Museum's inkwell collection is small but diverse, showing simple to ornate designs made from cut glass, cast iron, wood, plastic, ceramic, and metal alloys.

Before the rise of commercial plastic production in the early 1900s, and for a few decades after, everyday utilitarian items were often made better, to last longer, and even to augment fashions of the time.

Ink wells are a good example of common home and office supplies which were once in a class of their own in terms of the effort and craftsmanship given to produce a diaspora of luxury home accessories available at local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.