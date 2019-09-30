Competing on the national stage in front of and against the best gymnasts in the country is a daunting prospect.

Luckily, Rotorua 13-year-old Aaria Tana has the perfect tonic.

"It's helpful because I've always had my friends in my age group so they always support me, even when we compete against each other. We all support each other and if someone bombs we all go and help them out," she said.

Aaria is one of 65 Bay of Plenty gymnasts competing at the 2019 New Zealand Championships in Auckland this week.

The squad comprises 27 trampoline and tumble gymnasts, 26

