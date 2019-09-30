I'm sorry to keep harping on about litter and dumping and my struggle to understand why people do it but last week I discovered this incredibly blatant fresh dump right opposite our entrance.

Clearly a large truck arrived in the night and tipped an entire load of burned waste into what is DoC land, just a few metres from the side of one of our main tourist routes.

There is an entire car wheel and tyre visible and I haven't disturbed the pile to find what lies beneath. Alongside is a newly dumped calf carcass, stolen and butchered I guess.

I follow the litter trails along our roads, as does every other road user and I get angry. Time for hidden cameras I think.

Advertisement

Richard Kean

Ngongotahā

Standouts all over the park

The article on BOP's best players (Sport, September 27), I have a small concern re Bill Gray who played all four tests against the mighty 1956 Springbok team.

Bill didn't just play against them his strength and nous kept the entire AB backline together nor did he break his leg in that series. It happened the following year when playing for NZ Māori against Australia.



The 56 series was notable for some of NZ's finest players ever being selected and all 15 playing magnificently. There were standouts all over the park Peter Jones the Tiger from the North at No. 8; Ron Jarden on the wing as complete a player as ever donned an international jersey; R. A. White from Poverty Bay as mighty as the mountains that bred him and then the two mightiest of the mighty.



Kevin Skinner, tight-head prop, Bill Gray, second-five-eight. You can get a dictionary and find 100 adjectives for these two and still you'd miss nailing them. Unadulterated courage, utter indifference to pain, complete refusal to give an inch on the field – they dominated the pitch mentally and physically. Sadly both men have left this mortal coil.

But make no mistake Skinner and Gray will be in the Almighty's team – you can bet the house on that!



John Rush

Mamaku

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

Advertisement

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz