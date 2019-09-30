I'm sorry to keep harping on about litter and dumping and my struggle to understand why people do it but last week I discovered this incredibly blatant fresh dump right opposite our entrance.

Clearly a large truck arrived in the night and tipped an entire load of burned waste into what is DoC land, just a few metres from the side of one of our main tourist routes.

There is an entire car wheel and tyre visible and I haven't disturbed the pile to find what lies beneath. Alongside is a newly dumped calf carcass, stolen and butchered I guess.

