Radiographers are the latest health professionals walking off the job in protest of workplace conditions and a number of local radiographers are among the hundreds across the country doing so today. Reporter Jean Bell speaks to those involved.

Nearly all of the radiographers at Rotorua and Taupō hospitals are walking off the job today in protest of workforce shortages.

The 24-hour strike will start at 7am and another strike is planned for Wednesday.

Radiographers, also known as medical imaging technologists, do just procedures as x-rays, CT and MRI scans.

Apex national secretary Deborah Powell. Photo / File

The action is part of a nationwide strike of nearly 1100 district health board radiographers around the country and follows nine months of failed negotiations between the radiographer's union, Apex, and DHBs.

Apex national secretary Deborah Powell said 27 radiographers employed by Lakes District Health Board will strike.

"This workforce crisis has gotten to a point where the [radiographers] simply can't cope anymore."

Rotorua Hospital radiographer and Apex union representative Victoria Middleton said the demand for services, especially for CT and MRI scans, had increased year-on-year but the number of staff had not.

Radiographer at Rotorua Hospital and Apex union representative Victoria Middleton. Photo / Supplied

She said the DHB had been able to maintain staff numbers but continually lost new graduates to opportunities offering better pay and working conditions in the private sector and abroad.

The Lakes District Health Board directed the Rotorua Daily Post to the board's website, which said nearly all of the radiographers were union members and were expected to strike.

The DHB's contingency plans during the two strikes included asking private radiology services for help and providing transport for patients to private providers.

However, health services that needed imaging would need to be significantly reduced for the strike.

"This means that on the day, there will be no planned radiology services including MRI services, no outpatient appointments where imaging is required on the day, and no elective surgery that would normally require imaging," the website read.

"Any patients who will be affected by the scheduled action will be contacted by Lakes DHB staff."



Radiographer strikes

- There will be two strikes by staff at Rotorua and Taupō hospitals this week.

- The first strike will run from 7am today to 7am tomorrow. The second strike will run from 7am on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday.

- The staff on strike include those who usually provide general x-ray imaging, including portable and theatre imaging, CT, MRI and fluoroscopy.

- Expect delays in the emergency department during the strikes and make your GP the first port of call for minor health issues.

- People can also contact Healthline 0800 611 116 for advice and information from a trusted registered nurse, 24/7.

Source: Lakes District Health Board