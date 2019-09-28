October is going to be another big one for mountain biking in Rotorua. It's Women's Bike Month including the return of Ladies Shuttle Nights which were a big hit last year.

In the spring of 2018, local superstar, Philly Angus, decided the time was ripe for the revival of these. A brains trust of Philly, Clair Coker and Jeff Carter from Southstar Shuttles got together and planned a summer's worth of shuttling that was tailored for the women shredders and hosted by Cyclezone, Southstar and the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club.

"This was a collaboration that saw an epic bunch of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.