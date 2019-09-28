October is going to be another big one for mountain biking in Rotorua. It's Women's Bike Month including the return of Ladies Shuttle Nights which were a big hit last year.

In the spring of 2018, local superstar, Philly Angus, decided the time was ripe for the revival of these. A brains trust of Philly, Clair Coker and Jeff Carter from Southstar Shuttles got together and planned a summer's worth of shuttling that was tailored for the women shredders and hosted by Cyclezone, Southstar and the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club.

"This was a collaboration that saw an epic bunch of female riders take over the shuttle one evening a month for the entire summer season," says Clair. "They all support each other, from loading up the trailer to getting everyone safely down the hill."

Other local legends, like Cati Pearson from Rotorua Mud Maidens and Ash Bond from Tuned Rotorua hosted coaching sessions, Good Buzz Kombucha provided beverages for the evenings and Capers Epicurean stocked the bus full of delicious baking.

This season, the shuttles will start on Wednesday October 16. Because they were so popular last year, the team have opted to run them fortnightly, instead of monthly. As an extra bonus for being members of the Club the first uplift of the evening is free with your membership card. If you're not a member you probably should be, join here: www.mtbclub.org.nz

Capers, Cyclezone and Southstar are back on board this year along with some other great local businesses. For more information see (and like) the Club's Facebook page.

"They are so much fun," Clair continues. "And keep your eyes peeled for a bloke's shuttle, coming soon."

Cyclezone is also organising a whole range of women-oriented events through October - follow the shop on Facebook for all the details.

First up is an evening ride for all-comers, meeting at the shop on Fenton Street at 5pm this coming Tuesday.

A week later, on Tuesday October 8, a suspension clinic at the shop from 6-8pm will cover the basics of set up and how to get the best out of your bike. Registration is essential at info@cyclezone.co.nz.

Coffee, Cake and an E-bike and MTB Ride is on Wednesday October 16 from 9am, then the first summer shuttle is that evening from 4.30pm with the first pick-up from the corner of Hill and Pipeline Roads. The Skyline Sunday Session is on October 20 riding the trails of the Bike Park on Mount Ngongotaha. Ash and Cati will be offering more advice for newbies to advanced riders.

From 6 to 8pm on Tuesday October 22, the shop will host the Beginner's Tech Class – changing a tyre and getting pressures right, lubing a chain and fixing a broken one. You do need to register at info@cyclezone.co.nz.

While the month wraps up with the second Ladies Shuttle Night on Wednesday October 30, the growth of women's riding will continue, backed by the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club, Mud Maidens and Revolve Rotorua.

Also returning in October is the Low Key Super D, RMTBC's mid-week, after-work event. The dates for the whole summer season will be released soon with the first LKSD Monday October 28 down Billy T, from the top of Tawa to Moerangi Road.

See the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club or Low Key Super D on Facebook page for full details.