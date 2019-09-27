Hastings was born of a railway station.

This year marks 145 years since the railway opened between Hastings and Napier.

Enterprising property owner Francis Hicks gave enough land in 1873 to the railways to establish a train station and goods yard and shed in what would originally be called Karamu Junction, near the now Russell St North and Queen St East.

When Francis Hicks subdivided his land to cash in on its proximity to the station, a nucleus of a town slowly developed as his land was sold and others subdivided their land for settlement.

Land for a hotel, called the Railway Hotel, was purchased from Francis

