Checking in on the supermarket scanner with a passion for people, an eye for art

"This girl's a checkout chick."

These are exactly the sort of words that send Our People's senses into overdrive, we simply have to discover who and what lies behind them.

The "who" is Raewyn Smith and the "what" is a no-holds-barred story she shares with remarkable candour.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Like us all, the cards she's been dealt in life have been a mixed hand, in Raewyn's case the joker in the pack is the one she calls "this girl", it's the endearingly abstract way she tends to

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.