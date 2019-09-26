I read with interest the different comments by the many candidates standing for council (News, September 25) on the subject of the latest parking meters and would like to contribute to the conversation.

Although I mastered their instructions, I find it very hard to say anything positive about these parking meters.

They are not user-friendly, especially if the sun happens to hit the screen. I don't have a credit card and so find it very frustrating having to waste time, often having to go out of my way, to find a meter that takes coins and, if it happens on a rainy day ... while it is nice to have free parking, I would rather have machines that are more conveniently placed.

The comments about reviewing the CBD, the parking and the proposed consulting with the community has me wondering why this didn't happen in the first place.

I feel for the businesses – they need customers to survive. I'm sure I'm not the only one who doesn't frequent the CBD, because of this parking situation. Also, I wonder, how many of the councillors, who voted for these new meters, have actually used them. (Abridged)

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua.



Nanny state in action

We are again seeing the worst of the nanny state in action, and sadly again there will be harmful consequences.

A well trained and motivated sales team is the engine room of most retail businesses. That is true of appliance stores, travel agents, banks, car dealers, you name it.

If you want friendly service and competitive terms, and for them to still be in business next year, expect there to be sales incentives. Don't expect them to question whether you really need heated memory seats in your new car, or an extra night in Fiji on your next holiday, or a bigger mortgage, if that's what you ask for.

If you want informed, impartial advice, then check out online reviews (consumer) or hire a professional adviser.

Imposing a ban on bonuses for bank staff will not take us back to some imagined good old days from 40 years ago. Banks and insurers will find other ways to drive sales. Instead, we should just demand disclosure so everyone knows where they stand.

The proposed new rules will only perpetuate the myth still held onto by some, that the buyer need not beware. Sooner or later they will get hurt.

Stuart Pedersen

Mt Maunganui



