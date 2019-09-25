It surprises me teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was ever given the stage at such an important summit meeting with the world's leaders .

"How dare you'', and "people are dying'', she ranted. All a bit dramatic, I feel.

From 1900 till 2016, the sea level has risen 16cm. That's 16mm over 116 years or 1.37mm per year.

From when records began in 1830 till now, the average temperature has risen 1 degree.
How people are dying from that is beyond me.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Back in 1968, we had a major storm that sank the Wahine in Cook Strait. In 1987, we had

Best leaders needed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.