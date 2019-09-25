It surprises me teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was ever given the stage at such an important summit meeting with the world's leaders .

"How dare you'', and "people are dying'', she ranted. All a bit dramatic, I feel.

From 1900 till 2016, the sea level has risen 16cm. That's 16mm over 116 years or 1.37mm per year.

From when records began in 1830 till now, the average temperature has risen 1 degree.

How people are dying from that is beyond me.

Back in 1968, we had a major storm that sank the Wahine in Cook Strait. In 1987, we had Cyclone Bola that wreaked huge damage to our country.

In 1971, we had one of the worst droughts that I can remember.

I don't deny the climate is changing long term but when school children who get dropped off at school instead of riding a bike or getting on a bus start having climate change strikes instead of going to school for the day they need to read the facts and look at themselves before telling everyone else to do something.

(Abridged)

Peter Weren

Reporoa



Best leaders needed

Congratulations on yesterday's editorial (Opinion, Rotorua Daily Post) which highlighted the amazing global development of youth protests on climate change and the importance of how we all respond to the challenge of creating a better climate for the future.

Most important is the leadership that is provided at all levels of society, including business and government. We are about to elect our local government leaders, and we need to get the best people in place.

(Abridged)

Gray Southon

Tauranga

