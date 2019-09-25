COMMENT

Meth.

Just the word alone leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

It conjures up images of drugged-out waifs with skeletal frames, dark circles around their eyes, and missing teeth - and a raging need for the drug.

It's alarming just how often we hear about how its vice-like grip is ruining lives, families and communities.

But there are also some inspiring stories.

On Saturday, NZME reported on Karl Goldsbury - a patched gang member whose meth-fuelled days were peppered with "crooked deals, manipulation and all sorts of mischief".

Read more: 'I used to always be an

