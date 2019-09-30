Whether you live on Rotorua's east or westside you probably think the traffic is worst there. So what exactly do the city's mayoral hopefuls plan to do to help alleviate those traffic problems? Reporter Zizi Sparks finds out what each candidate's priorities will be - if they are successful in their bid to become mayor.

Congestion on Te Ngae Rd and at the Ngongotahā roundabout are the key transport issues Rotorua mayoral candidates will fight to address.

The Rotorua Daily Post put questions to each of the city's four mayoral candidates, asking what would they do to secure central government funding for local transport projects and what solutions would they - as mayor - promote to reduce congestion and increase transport options.

All but one of the candidates identified the two projects as priorities for the city.

Reynold Macpherson, Rob Kent and Steve Chadwick all believed funding needed to be secured to complete the four-laning of Te Ngae Rd to the airport.

Kent and Macpherson specifically called for a slip-lane at the Ngongotahā roundabout while Chadwick said the city needed to secure funding for the "planning of the western side corridor to Ngongotahā and the western side of the lake" as well as for the four-laning project.

Kent said, if elected, he would arrange to meet with decision-makers personally.

"It will not be difficult to present an inarguable case on our very few traffic issues."

Macpherson and Kent also believed the Tarawera roundabout was an issue.

"Urgent discussions with NZTA will be needed on immediate options and on longer-term possibilities," Macpherson said.

"Authentic consultations will also be needed with the Te Tatau o Te Arawa Board, the Rural Community Board, the Lakes Community Board, iwi and hapu, expert officials and the public."

Dennis Curtis did not specify any transport projects he believed needed attention but said he had the skills required to secure central government funding because he had experience dealing with the NZ Transport Agency and Government.

"Presenting and then front footing applications for funding is key for our district," Curtis said.

"I propose to review the portfolios within the council that address and focus on what I term 'key issues of urgency' whilst aggressively lobbying central government and NZTA to always have Rotorua at front of mind."

In an update to the Rotorua Daily Post on projects specified by council candidates, NZTA Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell said a project which would include four-laning Te Ngae Rd was on hold, Ngongotahā roundabout was being assessed and Tarawera roundabout would be upgraded.

"The Eastern Corridor Stage 2 Business Case, which included an option to four-lane the section of State Highway 30/Te Ngae Rd is currently on hold until a Network Operating Framework is developed for Rotorua.

"An upgrade of the Tarawera roundabout is planned as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage 1 project.

"[NZTA] is currently assessing the Ngongotahā roundabout to determine if a business case should be completed."

Campbell said the Ngongotahā roundabout was also being considered as part of the Rotorua network operation plan which looks at the region's transport network and considers future planning, development and growth.

A maintenance programme for Rotorua between October and March was also being finalised, focusing on safety improvements, permanent pot hole repairs, rejuvenation of aging road seal and pavement rehabilitation, he said.