Whether you live on Rotorua's east or westside you probably think the traffic is worst there. So what exactly do the city's mayoral hopefuls plan to do to help alleviate those traffic problems? Reporter Zizi Sparks finds out what each candidate's priorities will be - if they are successful in their bid to become mayor.

Congestion on Te Ngae Rd and at the Ngongotahā roundabout are the key transport issues Rotorua mayoral candidates will fight to address.

The Rotorua Daily Post put questions to each of the city's four mayoral candidates, asking what would they do to secure central government

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.