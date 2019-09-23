COMMENT:

I love meteorological irony.

On the day I read a couple of stories about rising temperatures and potential increases in fire risk and an overall global heatwave (with flooding) in 30 years time, the temperature had slipped from 21 the day before to 15.

I had to unearth the old vest for fear of chilling out...in the wrong sense.

To add temperature insult to injury, that was 1C cooler than Edinburgh...and the overall forecast for the following days was also around that 15C to 16C mark so no threat just yet.

Although one has to be alert to

