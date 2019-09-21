A DOG"S LIFE

Christina Brown is world famous. And she's barely a week old, poor thing.

Little Christina - well actually not that little, but we'll come to that - was born by caesarean section at Methodist le Bonheur Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

If ever an address illustrates the mongrel nature of the world that's it. Tennessee is a Cherokee word, Germantown speaks for itself, le Bonheur is the French for happiness and Methodism is yet another fatuous Christian sect founded by a deluded - obviously - 18th century Englishman. Furthermore little Miss Brown happens to be black. So there's plenty going on,

