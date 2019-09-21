It has been more than a year since Welcome Bay Lane was closed due to safety concerns for cyclists. In that time New Zealand Transport Agency and Tauranga City Council have spent thousands on reports and reviews on how best to remedy the situation. Now, with action imminent, reporter Kiri Gillespie reveals how much more this new solution will cost, why some think it will not solve anything and why others fear lives could be lost.

Plans to reopen a "dangerous" Tauranga intersection which has been closed for more than a year have been labelled "crazy" and "absurd" as true

