Rotorua local Jazz Packer had never lifted a weight in her life before training to become a firefighter.

Now after a 12-week firefighter training course, Packer is ready to hit the ground running as Taupō Fire Station's first female career firefighter.

She will join 20 other recruits, only three of which were females, who graduated yesterday from the Fire and Emergency NZ course at the National Training Centre in Rotorua.

Packer chose to become a firefighter for her 2-year-old daughter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said she wanted to be a positive role model to her and other girls in the community to prove

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.