Macpherson said rates had been increasing by at least 5 per cent in recent years and failed to match consumer price index.
"There's a growing gulf between what pensioners are expected to pay and their capacity to pay," he said.
"The affordability of rates has plummeted. It's driving people to poverty ... in real terms, they are helping impoverish pensioners."
Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke said local election candidates ought to seriously consider ways of not just limiting rate hikes, but actually reducing costs on ratepayers.
Auckland City replaced Western Bay of Plenty District Council as having the highest rates in New Zealand due to new charges such as its interim transport levy.
Houlbrooke said Rotorua, Western Bay and Tauranga councils all needed to look at ways of reducing their liabilities, which translated into higher debt financing costs.
"For example, in Tauranga, each household forks out $360 a year just to service the interest on their council's debt. That's money that could be going to core services like roads, rubbish, or even rates relief."