Co-investment and partnership funding have been heralded as helping keep Rotorua rates below the national average, as new figures revealing the highest and lowest rates in New Zealand are revealed.

The Taxpayers' Union released its annual Ratepayers' Report today .

The report reveals Rotorua ranked 30th out of all New Zealand territorial authorities with an average residential rates bill of $2358. The previous year, Rotorua ranked 35th.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said she was not surprised the council's ranking had dropped as there had been some big projects.

"We are always very aware of keeping our rates low. [The] council

